|
|
John J. Glynn, 89, formerly of Factoryville, passed away in Delaware on Monday, May 25. His wife of 43 years is the former Charlotte Rogers.
Born in Clarks Summit, he was the son of the late John and Madeline Theobold Glynn. He was a United States Army veteran who served in the Korean War. John worked as a grocery manager at the former A&P for 32 years, then worked for 14 years as a salesman at the J.A. Weaver Co. in Lancaster until retirement.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Abingtons, the Scranton Canoe Club and VFW Post 7069 in Clarks Summit.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by stepchildren Debra Richards of Lake Winola and Kevin Gevert of Gibson; five grandchildren, Derek, Danielle, Valerie, Brittany and Matthew; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by stepdaughter, Brenda Roberts.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020