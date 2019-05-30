John J. Greco, 79, Old Forge, died Tuesday at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Genevieve "Jennie" Parri Greco, who died in 2012.



Born in Old Forge, the son of the late Casper "Cappy" and Rose Falbo Greco, he was a graduate of Old Forge High School, class of 1957. He attended East Stroudsburg State College and was a United States Navy veteran. Before retirement, he was employed as a machinist at the Chamberlain Corp., Scranton, and was a highly valued and respected member of the Ciuccio Funeral Home staff. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, and its Parish Society, where he served as past president.



John was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Giants. Through the years, John greatly enjoyed and proudly watched as his daughters and grandchildren participated in various sports. He was a member of the Grid Iron Club and the Old Forge Historical Society. John always made people laugh. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten by his family and friends.



Surviving are his three beloved daughters, Lisa Zakreski and husband, Bob, Madison Twp.; Maria Tagliaferri and husband, Jim, Old Forge; and Gina Wargo and husband, Dave, Old Forge; grandchildren, Alex, Derek and Jared Zakreski; Jimmy Jr. and wife, Marla; Michael and fiancée, Ashley Shimko; and Nicole Tagliaferri; John and Brett Wargo; a great-grandson, Jett Tagliaferri; a sister, Paula Laibinis and husband, Joe, Old Forge; a cousin and his best friend, Phillip Scalise; nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Prince of Peace Parish at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment to follow at Old Forge Cemetery.



Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.



To leave an online condolence, or for directions, visit the funeral home's website at ciucciofuneralhome.com.





