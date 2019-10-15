|
A memorial Mass has been scheduled for John J. "Jack" Helring, 83, of Clarks Summit, and Hyannis, MA, who died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 21, at home in Hyannis.
A Mass celebrating Jack's life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. The family will receive visitors at the church Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 15, 2019