Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home
3 First Street
Spring Brook, PA 18444
570-842-3098
John J. Kelly Obituary

John J. Kelly, 66, of Madison Twp., died Aug. 14 at home.

Born in Plainfield, N.J., son of Bernardine Banaszek Kelly, Florida, and the late John F. Kelly, John proudly served in the United States Army and was a self-employed carpenter. John enjoyed tending his garden, woodworking and watching NASCAR. He could also be found cheering on his favorite football teams, the Denver Broncos and Penn State.

Also surviving are his children, Heather Kelly, Philadelphia; Kimberly Kelly and her husband, Paul, Old Forge; Brian Kelly, Missouri; and Jacqueline Kelly, Gouldsboro; grandchildren, Xavier and Callan; longtime partner, Denise Lentes, Madison Twp.; stepchildren, Melissa Whaley and her husband, John, Long Island, N.Y.; Morgan VonBergen, Moscow; and Agnes Guenst, Madison Twp.; brother, Timothy Kelly and his wife, Beverly, New Jersey; sister, Mary Kaye, Florida; and niece and nephews, Shawn, Todd, Jeffrey and Taylor.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., followed by military honors rendered by the United States Army.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. To share your fondest memories of John, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.


