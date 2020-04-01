Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for John Keppick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Keppick III


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Keppick III Obituary
John J. Keppick III, 46, affectionately known as "Kepp," died suddenly Friday at him home. His beloved wife, the former Stacey A. Leese Keppick, died Feb. 28, 2014.

Born on Aug. 25, 1973, in Scranton, he was the only child born to the late John J. Jr. and Anne F. Puchnick Keppick and was a 1991 graduate of Riverside High School. For many years, John worked for 286 Corporation, where he was an auto body technician. John loved listening to music and playing his guitar. He also loved working on his many cars in his garage for hours with his friends, and his Sunday quad days with his wife Stacey.

He is survived by his two stepdaughters, Kayla L. and Devin B.; Ashley B., Bianka P. (Sabrina), Akina G. and Odin R., whom John considered his nieces and nephews; and great friends, Charlie H., Judy H., Jeanine B. and Jeff L.

He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Charlie L.; and an aunt, Mary Ann Keppick.

A private gathering due to the corona pandemic was held in the Semian Funeral Home LLC, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a private interment in Fairlawn Cemetery, Dalton.

Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -