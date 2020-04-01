|
John J. Keppick III, 46, affectionately known as "Kepp," died suddenly Friday at him home. His beloved wife, the former Stacey A. Leese Keppick, died Feb. 28, 2014.
Born on Aug. 25, 1973, in Scranton, he was the only child born to the late John J. Jr. and Anne F. Puchnick Keppick and was a 1991 graduate of Riverside High School. For many years, John worked for 286 Corporation, where he was an auto body technician. John loved listening to music and playing his guitar. He also loved working on his many cars in his garage for hours with his friends, and his Sunday quad days with his wife Stacey.
He is survived by his two stepdaughters, Kayla L. and Devin B.; Ashley B., Bianka P. (Sabrina), Akina G. and Odin R., whom John considered his nieces and nephews; and great friends, Charlie H., Judy H., Jeanine B. and Jeff L.
He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Charlie L.; and an aunt, Mary Ann Keppick.
A private gathering due to the corona pandemic was held in the Semian Funeral Home LLC, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a private interment in Fairlawn Cemetery, Dalton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 1, 2020