John J. Koslosky, 86, of Taylor, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. His wife of 60 years is Margaret Duricko Koslosky.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Bernard and Julia Kedjeski Koslosky, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a member of St. Ann's Basilica. Before retirement, he was employed by Panel Prints. A veteran of the United States Army, John enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved God, his family and home, and enjoyed hiking, biking, gardening and woodworking.
Also surviving are three sons, Jeff and wife, Maria, Montana; Greg, Scranton; and John-Erik, Bloomsburg; three grandchildren, Zeke, JohnLuke and Isaak; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Hubert, Thomas and Bernard Koslosky; and three sisters, Marguerite Koslosky, Julia O'Hora and Evelyn Woelkers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, St. John's Byzantine Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 28, 2020