Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Resources
More Obituaries for John Koslosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Koslosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Koslosky Obituary
John J. Koslosky, 86, of Taylor, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. His wife of 60 years is Margaret Duricko Koslosky.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Bernard and Julia Kedjeski Koslosky, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a member of St. Ann's Basilica. Before retirement, he was employed by Panel Prints. A veteran of the United States Army, John enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved God, his family and home, and enjoyed hiking, biking, gardening and woodworking.

Also surviving are three sons, Jeff and wife, Maria, Montana; Greg, Scranton; and John-Erik, Bloomsburg; three grandchildren, Zeke, JohnLuke and Isaak; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Hubert, Thomas and Bernard Koslosky; and three sisters, Marguerite Koslosky, Julia O'Hora and Evelyn Woelkers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, St. John's Byzantine Cemetery, Scranton.

Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -