John J. Kundrat Jr. of Hyattsville, Md., died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Mr. Kundrat was born in the East Mountain section of Scranton, Pa., to Helen M. and John J. Kundrat Sr. He joined the United States Navy in 1959 and retired as a master chief in 1999. He then worked as a computer programmer for NOAA. He was a member of the German American Club in Scranton, Pa., and a parishioner of St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Husband of 28 years of the late Alice J. Kundrat, loving father of John "Jay" Kundrat III, of Stevensville, Md.; Marc R. Kundrat, of Hanover, Pa.; Rebecca "Becky" Haley and Brenda L. Kamperin, both of Hyattsville, Md.; and Daniel L. Coleman, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; brother of Mary Ann Deleon of Woodbridge, Va.; and Richard P. Kundrat, of Lewes, Del.; and also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Burial at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, Md.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or, .