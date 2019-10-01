Home

John J. Lamond Jr. Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for John J. Lamond Jr., 86, of Scranton, who died Saturday evening at Oak Manor Nursing Home, Largo, Fla.

The funeral will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at noon in Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the commencement of services. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Arrangements, Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.

A full obituary will appear in a forthcoming edition of this newspaper.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 1, 2019
