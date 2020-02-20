Home

John J. Lucchi Obituary
John J. Lucchi, 75, of Moosic, died Tuesday evening at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. His wife of 40 years is Mary Ann Parenti Lucchi.

Born in Scranton on Jan. 29, 1945, he was the son of the late John and Nora Popoli Lucchi. John graduated from Scranton Cathedral High School and the University of Scranton, where he earned his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in secondary education. He taught French and history during his 44-year career as an educator, primarily at Old Forge High School. During his retirement, John's favorite activities included reading, walking and gardening. A reserved man of great faith and dedication to family, John was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, where he enjoyed serving as a religious education catechist, lector and funeral acolyte.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, John J. Jr. and wife, Dr. Kristin, Pittsburgh; and a daughter, Dr. Nora Ann Grills and husband, David, Mystic, Conn.; His greatest joys were his five granddaughters, Lucia, Nila and Viola Lucchi, and Aurora Rose and Cora Marie Grills.

Family and friends are invited to attend John's funeral on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Friends may call Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 20, 2020
