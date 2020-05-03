|
John Joseph Malina, M.D., 91, of Taylor, entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 25, at Mountain View Care Center. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Carter-Malina.
Born in Taylor on March 9, 1929, John was one of two sons born to the late Joseph and Catherine Ulicny Malina. He was a graduate of Taylor High School, class of 1946. After graduating high school, John went on to further his education first at the University of Scranton, where he graduated in 1950 with his Bachelor of Science. While studying at the University of Scranton, he was scouted by the Philadelphia Phillies farm team to be a right-handed pitcher. He served his collegiate apprenticeship with the University of Scranton, and put in his amateur time with the Petersburg Blue Devils. As a professional, he was assigned to the Elizabethton Tennessee club in the class D Appalachian League.
John decided to instead dedicate his life to medicine, so he continued his higher education at Penn State University and then on to Creighton University School of Medicine, where he was a member of the Phi Beta Pi fraternity, graduating in 1956.
Once John obtained his medical degree, he then decided to fulfill his calling to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Air Force. During his time in the Air Force, John specialized at the USAF School of Aviation Medicine at Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He got the opportunity to travel around the world, being stationed in Germany at Ramstein Air Force Base as the chief medical officer, and in Aviano, Italy, as the base flight surgeon. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, John worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, first as the assistant regional flight surgeon in New York, and then as the regional flight surgeon in Kansas City, Mo., until his retirement in 1989.
John was a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. Ann's Basilica, and a member of the American Legion. He was an honest, generous and righteous man in all of his endeavors. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by out-of-town relatives, including several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph.
Maria would like to extend her heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mountain View Care Center, Camelot Court, for their care and compassion the past year. She would also like to extend a very special thank you to Amy Smith, Nurse Stephanie, Nurse Dawn in Bella Bay and David Ramirez; they are true heroes and angels on Earth.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Basilica at a future date along with military honors and burial in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Taylor.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Arrangements entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020