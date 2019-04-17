Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. "Champ" McDermott. View Sign

John "Champ" J. McDermott, 86, passed away on April 15, at home.



Born in Throop, Pa., to the late James and Katherine McDermott. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary McDermott, in December, 2018.



Champ served in the United States Army Battalion in Germany during the Korean War. Before his retirement, he was employed at Harper & Row. He was a member of Elmhurst Country Club since 1970. He loved the game of golf.



Surviving are his children, Donna Mead and husband, Rick, Fort Myers, Fla.; Debra McDermott, Dickson City, Pa.; John McDermott Jr. and wife, Donna, Chandler, Ariz.; and Nicholas McDermott and wife, Kelly, Throop, Pa.; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his wife and parents, Champ was also preceded in death by a sister, Delores Piekanski.



A private Mass will be held at St. Mary's Chapel in St. John's Cemetery, Throop, at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



436 Cedar Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

