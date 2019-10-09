Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church
316 William St.
Scranton, PA
John J. Meehan III Obituary
John J. Meehan III, Scranton, died Sunday evening at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. He is survived by his wife, the former Jennifer Jones. On Oct. 2, they had been married for 20 years.

Born in Scranton, son of the late John J. Jr. (Buddy) and Margaret McAllister Meehan, he was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, Scranton. John attended Bishop Hannan High School, where he participated on the golf team, and he was a graduate of Bishop Klonowski, class of 1974. He was em­­ployed in the environmental services department of Mos­es Taylor Hospital, Scranton.

Throughout his years at Moses Taylor Hospital, he was instrumental in running multiple basket raffles for those in most need. John enjoyed gardening in his backyard.

John and Jen would love to thank his physicians and staff, Dr. Jeremiah Eagen, Dr. John Prior, Dr. Kristin Liptock, Dr. Jack Henzes and Dr. Ariane Conaboy. Also, the staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and compassion during the years of his battle with cancer.

Also surviving are a brother, Gerard Meehan and wife, Mary Joan, Wilkes-Barre; three sisters, Marianne Baker, Milford; Katie Joyce and husband, John, Eynon; Margaret Rainey and husband, Frank, Scranton; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; three great-nephews, and the second love of his life, his dog, Princess. Also, John and Jen's special friends, Donna McHugh, Frank Baux, Alisha Micknick, Cole and R.J. Bond, and Dr. Frank Kolucki.

He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Anthony Baker.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton.

Friends may call Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019
