John Joseph "Babe" Mucciolo, 84, of Old Forge, passed away on Saturday. He was the youngest son of the late Guiseppe and Lucia Mucciolo. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Eleanor Ann (Caprari), in 2015.
Born June 5, 1935, the lifelong Old Forge resident and Old Forge High School graduate was the manager of Mucciolo's Restaurant from 1980-2000. The pizza-making legend concluded his work career after retiring from Amadeo's Restaurant in 2019.
Babe was one of the purest and most gentle souls to ever walk the Earth. He was blessed with a permanent smile, and his selflessness was as contagious as his unforgettable laugh was. The inspirational and angelic man received his most joy, however, by distributing candy and ice pops to the countless children that he encountered during his time.
He leaves behind a legacy of unrivaled joy and compassion. This titan of life will never be forgotten, nor will his unrivaled spirit. Rest assured; he lived his life to the fullest right up until his final hours.
He is survived by his two children, Natalie Mucciolo Leatherman and her husband, Dale, Ambler, Pa.; and John Mucciolo, Old Forge; as well as three grandchildren, Angelina, 15, Anthony, 13, and Mia 11, Old Forge; a brother, Tony and wife, Claudia, Old Forge; eight nephews and seven nieces.
Babe was preceded in death by three brothers, Gino, Louis "Sour" and Joseph "Iggy."
We would like to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the hundreds of people that reached out in support during this time. It is more appreciated than can ever be put into words.
His family would also like to give special thanks to "the Brotherhood" who put the Godfather on a pedestal and treated him like their own. Your love for him was pristine, and each of you played an instrumental part in his glorious life. Thank you!
In lieu of condolences, Babe would request to have everyone raise a glass in celebration of his life.
Due to the current health safety restrictions, the funeral will be private.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020