John J. Navich Obituary
Services have been scheduled for John J. Navich, age 93, of Dallas, who passed away Friday, May 29, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 20, at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Clifford Twp., to be celebrated by the Rev. Francis Landry, C.P. Military honors will follow by the AMVETS Honor Guard.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

Published in Scranton Times on June 14, 2020
