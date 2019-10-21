|
|
John J. Orzell, 77, a guest at Scranton Health Care, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17. Born in Scranton on Sept. 5, 1942, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Lencicki-Orzell.
John graduated from St. Ann's School and attended East Stroudsburg College, where he met his wife, Barbara. John and Barbara moved to California for a brief time and finally settled in Mayer, Ariz.
John was employed by the state of Arizona as a supervising inspector for its Pest Control Division. Upon retirement, John returned to his native Scranton and has lived here for over 13 years, residing in his old neighborhood of West Scranton.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; son, Randy; and sister, Joan O'Brien. John is survived by a niece, Ann Marie Astolfi and husband, Tony; nephews, Jerome O'Brien and wife, Diane; and James O'Brien and wife, Robin. Also surviving are cousins, David Lencicki and wife, Jean; and Richard Lencicki and wife, Joselle, Scranton.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Linda and Riley Marcks for their friendship, love and care offered to John, as well as his lifelong friend Lynn Davis, who have supported John every step of the way.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, St. Ann's Street, Scranton.
Family and friends may call Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann's Basilica Shrine.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019