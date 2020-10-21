Home

John J. "Jack" Peruka, 81, of Factoryville, died Oct. 15 at his home.

Born in Greenpoint, N.Y., on Sept. 8, 1939, the son of the late Jacob and Helen Noel Peruka.

Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a chemist at a glue factory. He was an avid collector and fan of the New York Yankees.

He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Smith, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; nephew, Gerald C. Smith Jr., of Palatka, Fla.; and great-nephews, Gerald C. Smith III and Tyler J. Smith.

