John J. Romanosky, 59, of Throop, passed from this life on Thursday surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Scranton, Pa., son of Teresa Ann Coar Romanosky and the late John B. Romanosky, of Throop, he was educated in the Mid Valley school system and received his GED. He was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Middle East and received the Naval Expeditionary Medal.
Also surviving are a sister, Deborah Marushock; his niece, Renee Marushock, Throop; great-niece, Gianna; and two great-nephews, Michael and Cole; an aunt, Veronica Romanosky Cesari, Throop; and several cousins.
He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Joseph and Rose Coar; and paternal grandparents, John and Margaret Romanosky.
John's family would like to thank the many aides who helped take care of him and the wonderful nurses, doctors and chaplains of the ICU and Progressive Unit of fifth floor Geisinger CMC for their compassion and care during this difficult time.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, with funeral services Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Interment, Holy Family Cemetery, Throop.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2019