Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Resources
More Obituaries for John Skorec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Skorec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Skorec Obituary
John J. Skorec, Clarks Summit, died Friday evening. His widow is the former Joyce C. Jackson. The couple married in 1957.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Stefen and Ethel Duruchko Skorec. Before retirement, he was employed at General Dynamics. He was a member of Our Lady of the Snows and St. Benedict's parishes, where he served as an usher for more than 30 years. He was a proud United States Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War and earning the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal. He was a past commander and life member of Abington Memorial Post 7069. John was also a graduate of Johnson School.

Also surviving are a son, John Edward Skorec, Lake Ariel; and four nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, his identical twin, Steven, and Edward Skorec; and a sister, Mary Burrock.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment with military honors will be held in Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -