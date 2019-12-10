|
John J. Skorec, Clarks Summit, died Friday evening. His widow is the former Joyce C. Jackson. The couple married in 1957.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Stefen and Ethel Duruchko Skorec. Before retirement, he was employed at General Dynamics. He was a member of Our Lady of the Snows and St. Benedict's parishes, where he served as an usher for more than 30 years. He was a proud United States Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War and earning the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal. He was a past commander and life member of Abington Memorial Post 7069. John was also a graduate of Johnson School.
Also surviving are a son, John Edward Skorec, Lake Ariel; and four nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, his identical twin, Steven, and Edward Skorec; and a sister, Mary Burrock.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment with military honors will be held in Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 10, 2019