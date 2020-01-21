|
|
Services have been set for John J. Skorec, Clarks Summit, who died Dec. 6. His widow is the former Joyce C. Jackson. The couple married in 1957.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor, on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Friends may call at the church from 9 until the time of Mass.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020