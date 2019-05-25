Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Stankiewicz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





A lifelong resident of Olyphant, he was a graduate of Olyphant High School and a member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, formerly St. Michael the Archangel, Olyphant. John was retired from RCA.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, John J. and Peggy; Mark and Kathy; and David and Lisa, all of Olyphant; seven grandchildren, Jack; Adam and wife, Courtney; Jared, Allie, Anya, Brad and Matt; a great-granddaughter, Stella; a sister, Michaeline Brunetti, Dunmore; and a brother, Charles, Olyphant.



A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant.



Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



For directions or online condolences, visit

