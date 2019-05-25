John J. Stankiewicz, Olyphant, died Wednesday evening at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Plains Twp. His wife, Ann J., died in 2002. They were married for 45 years.
A lifelong resident of Olyphant, he was a graduate of Olyphant High School and a member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, formerly St. Michael the Archangel, Olyphant. John was retired from RCA.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, John J. and Peggy; Mark and Kathy; and David and Lisa, all of Olyphant; seven grandchildren, Jack; Adam and wife, Courtney; Jared, Allie, Anya, Brad and Matt; a great-granddaughter, Stella; a sister, Michaeline Brunetti, Dunmore; and a brother, Charles, Olyphant.
A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
For directions or online condolences, visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 25, 2019