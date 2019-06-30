John J. Yontas Jr., 80, of Eynon, died unexpectedly Thursday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, shortly after admission.



Born May 1, 1939, in Throop, he was the son of the late John J. Sr. and Margaret Nossal Yontas. John was raised in Throop and was a 1956 graduate of Throop High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from the University of Scranton in 1961. He later received a Master of Business Administration from SUNY-Binghamton. After graduating from college, he began his career as a field service engineer with Sperry Gyroscope. John and his family later settled in Binghamton, N.Y., after he gained employment with Singer Link, where after 25 years of employment he worked his way up to program management. He had been employed by Lockheed Martin in Akron, Ohio, and later retired from ILC Dover in Frederica, Del. In 2015, he moved to Eynon to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.



John was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dickson City. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, a passion he shared with his grandson, and enjoyed attending old timers day games with his daughter when she was young. Since he did not have a son, he taught his daughter how to play football, softball, pool and bowling. In his younger years, he played volleyball and softball and was a wicked center fielder. John adored his grandchildren and they brought out his softer side. He was extremely proud of their academic and athletic accomplishments and they meant the world to him. He instilled in them and his daughter the importance of working hard and believing in themselves. He was quick witted and loved to banter with waitresses, telling them there was "a hole in his coffee cup" so they would continue to refill it. His favorite pastime was doing crosswords, especially the Sunday New York Times in pen.



He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Parise and husband, Jason; two grandchildren: Isabella Ann and Nicolas Christopher Parise; a sister, Sylvia Hlavaty; a brother, Donald Yontas; nieces and cousins.



As per John's request, there will be no public funeral services.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.



Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Boys and Girls Club of NEPA, 609 Ash St., Scranton, PA 18510.



