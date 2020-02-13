|
John "Jack" Jennings, 76, of Dunmore, died Tuesday evening at the University of Pennsylvania after a sudden illness. He is survived by his wife, the former Marsha Games. The couple had celebrated 30 years of marriage in December.
Born in Peckville, he was the son of the late John F. Sr. and Gertrude Yarosheski Jennings and was a graduate of Bishop Hannan High School in Scranton. He received his apprenticeship with IBEW and was a member for 60 years. He was currently employed with Everon for 26 years as a project manager.
He was a member of the Oak Ridge Hunting Club, a Boy Scoutmaster at St. Mary's Church, Dunmore, and an avid outdoorsman. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jack's family wishes to thank Dr. Eric Blomain and staff for all of their care and compassion.
Also surviving are daughters, Nancy Riccardo and husband, Rocco, Scranton; Debbie Nystrand and husband, Doug, Lake Ariel; and Mary Jennings Blaker and husband, Chris, Scranton; sons, John Jennings, Scranton; Gary McIntyre and wife, Karen, North Abington Twp.; and David McIntyre and wife, Kirsten, Scranton; sisters, Patt Kapp and husband, Raymond, Middletown, N.Y.; and Cindy Pace and husband, Tony, Williamstown, N.J.; 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Yvonne Jennings; a sister, Mary Lou Jennings; and brothers, Thomas and Paul Jennings.
Friends may call Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment is private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020