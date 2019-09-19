Home

Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home
301 Chestnut St.
Dunmore, PA 18512
570-344-4714
John DelVecchio
John Joseph DelVecchio Obituary
John passed away peacefully on Sept. 18 in Dunmore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucy and John DelVecchio; his daughter, Heather DelVecchio; and his brothers, Tommy and Tony DelVecchio.

He was a beloved father and friend. He loved music and parties and being with his friends. He enjoyed summer nights sitting outside at his home the most, listening to music and having a cigar. He loved his work, too. He was an accomplished businessman and pioneer in recycling and waste hauling in this area. His businesses were DelVecchio Disposal and Transport, Mid-Atlantic Recycling and North Penn Distributors. He was also a United States Army veteran who was stationed in Germany and worked on helicopters during the Vietnam War.

He leaves behind his daughter, Milena; and his loving wife, Lenora; his brother and sister, Leonard and Rachel; his sister-in-law, Margie; his nieces, Michelle, Lori, Stacey, Louann and Dawn; his nephews, Tommy, Johnny and Brian; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Elissa, Jeffrey, Isabella, Emily, Tyler and Bryce.

As Sinatra would say, "I did it my way." Paul Anka wrote these words for Frank Sinatra. My dad loved and lived by these words.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, with visitation from 10 until time of Mass.

Send donations or gifts to Immaculate Conception or the .

Funeral arrangements provided by the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home.

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 19, 2019
