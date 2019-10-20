|
|
John Joseph Hayes, 67, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Ascension St. Vincent's Hospice in Jacksonville, Fla., after complications from an illness. He was born on April 21, 1952, and was the son of the late John Joseph Hayes Jr. and Gladys Whitehead Hayes.
John was a graduate of Riverside High School in Taylor, Pa., in 1970. After graduation, he moved to Washington, D.C., and worked as a clerk for the FBI. After that, he resided in Syracuse, N.Y., Atlanta, Ga., and Jacksonville.
Before retiring, he spent several years as a service adviser for multiple car dealerships. He enjoyed golfing, boating and woodworking. He was a member of the Moosic Presbyterian Church. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
John is survived by his sisters, Karen Hayes Gazda and Megan Hayes Fidgeon, both of Jacksonville; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223; www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019