John J. Kane, 79, of Wyndmoor, Pa., passed away on May 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (McDade) Kane for almost 58 years.
John was born in Scranton, Pa., on July 2, 1940, to the late John J. and Kathryn (Gannon) Kane. John served his country with the United States Navy and continued his service for 27 years with the United States Naval Reserve with the Seabees, attaining the rank of captain. He received his B.S. from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, and worked as a community planner and developer with the Housing and Urban Development Philadelphia Regional Office. John was an avid sports fan, especially the Eagles and Phillies, and most importantly was a family man. Family was the most important thing to John.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his four children, John Kane (LouAnn), Maureen Kane (Pat Remeis), Kathleen Brace (John) and Margaret O'Neill (Jeffrey); and eight grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by three siblings.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Ken's Krew Inc. (http://www.kenskrew.org/).
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020