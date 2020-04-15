|
John Joseph (Jack) Kearney Jr., 80, of Pottstown, formerly of Scranton, died Holy Saturday at home surrounded by his devoted family. His wife of 56 years is the former Florence Anne Hannon.
Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late John J. Kearney Sr. and Mary Davis Kearney. He was a former member of St. Patrick's Church and more recently a member of St. Thomas More Parish in Pottstown.
A graduate of St. Patrick's High School and the University of Scranton, he was an electrical engineer for Sperry and later Lockheed Martin, from which he retired. He was a sergeant with the 109th National Guard Battalion and an avid collector of stamps and coins. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.
He is also survived by his five sons, John III (Carmela), Robert (Debbie), Paul, Craig (Laura) and Joseph (Gina); 11 grandchildren; a brother, Joseph; and brother-in-law and dear friend, Harold Hannon.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert; and a daughter-in-law, Anissa.
A private graveside service was celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox with interment at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. A memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later time.
Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or at .
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2020