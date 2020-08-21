Home

Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
320 William St
Scranton, PA
View Map
1934 - 2020
John Joseph May Obituary

John Joseph May, age 86, of Plano, Texas, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1934, to Kathleen (Salmon) and Robert Michael May Sr. in Scranton, Pennsylvania. On Sept. 8, 1956, John married Catherine Angela O'Boyle in Syracuse, New York. He graduated from the University of Scranton and worked in management for the J.C. Penney Co.

John's community involvement included serving on several committees at Crespi Carmelite High School, Encino, California; as president of San Fernando Valley Catholic Little League Baseball, and on the financial committee for Palm Desert Greens Country Club.

John is survived by his four children, Timothy May and his wife, Karen, of Mission Viejo, California; John J. May Jr. and his wife, Vivian, of Valencia, California; Theodore May and his wife, Denise, of Riverton, Wyoming; and Katrina Rooney and her husband, Michael, of The Colony, Texas; nine grandchildren, Christopher May, Kimberly May, Timothy May Jr., Megan May, Kristen May, Caitlin Rooney, Shannon Rooney, Loren May and Michael Rooney Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Brooklynn May, Trenton May, Alessandra May, Myles May and Riley May; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Catherine May; his brothers, Eugene May and Robert Michael May Jr.; and his sister, Mary Ann May.

Funeral services are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 320 William St., Scranton. Interment will be held at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton.


