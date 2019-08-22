|
|
John Joseph Petroski, 85, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife, Bert.
He served in the Marine Corps and was stationed in Japan.
Also surviving are his children, Chris, Michael, James, Karen and Julia; a stepdaughter, Lynn; brothers, Richard and Robert; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren;
He was preceded in death by a sister, Marge Mead, and a brother, Eugene.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family and entrusted to Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 22, 2019