|
|
John Joseph Urban, 77, affectionately known as "Jack" or "Six Pack" by all his family and friends, entered eternal rest on Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Scranton on April 10, 1942, he was the son of the late John and Sophie Klepadio Urban and was a graduate of Moosic High School class of 1960. Throughout his working career, John was an iron worker and was employed by the former Apple House, Moosic. A devout Catholic, John was a parishioner of Mary's Czestochowa Church and following the conciliation of his church, he became a member of Divine Mercy Parish. In his spare time, John enjoyed watching the drag races on TV and he took great pride and joy in his 1951 G series Mack truck.
Surviving are a brother, Ronald and his wife, Marietta, Moosic; a niece, Lisa Urban; a nephew, Ronald Urban Jr.; a daughter, Jackie Bonitz, Taylor; two grandchildren, Karissa and Jonathan Edwards; two great-grandchildren; his caregiver, Karli Urban; great-nieces, Kaitlyn Shoemaker and Sarah Urban; and two additional nieces, Bonnie and Marilee.
Family and friends are invited to attend John's funeral, which will begin on Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Czestochowa Cemetery, Moosic.
Friends may call Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019