John (Jack) Kaminski Jr., 84, of Great Bend, died Wednesday. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Beverly (Bailey).
He was born on Dec. 23, 1935, in Gibson to the late John Sr. and Marie (Krysztofic) Kaminski.
He attended Harford High School, and was active and excelled in a variety of sports. He served in the United States Army Ground Missile Division, White Sands, N.M. He returned home and married his sweetheart, Bev. He worked with his father in the tire recapping business and for several companies in Broome County. In 1976, John started his own business, Jack's Tire And Auto, in Great Bend and operated it with his son, Jeffrey, until 1998. He loved his business and helping people. After retirement, he and Bev traveled in their RV and settled in Winter Garden, Fla., for the winter months.
He belonged to the Gibson Methodist Church and was a trustee of the Gibson Cemetery Association. He helped start the Crime Watch in Great Bend and was a trustee. John worked his butt off keeping up with Bev and her beautiful flower gardens. John deeply missed his daughter, wife, and special pet friend, Daisy May, after their passing. He will now be greatly missed by us all.
He is survived by daughter, Tammy M. Kaminski, D.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey J. and Rebecca E. Kaminski; grandchildren, Brianna M. Kaminski and Gabriel J. Waldowski; sister-in law, Dolores (Bailey) Henderson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was also preceded in death by his daughter, Robin L. Kaminski-Waldowski; and sister-in law, Janet (Bailey) Adkins.
Services will be private and arranged by Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose. Interment will be at the Gibson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 state Route 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020