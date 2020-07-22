Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Kennedy Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Kennedy Sr. Obituary

John "Jack" Kennedy Sr., 83, of the East Mountain section of Scranton, passed away peacefully Wednesday at the Green Ridge Care Center. His wife of 63 years is the former Frances Mascaro.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Emma Peck Kennedy. He was graduate of South Catholic High School. Before retirement, he was employed for Capitol Records for many years and later for the Scranton Sewer Authority. Jack was an avid bowler and golfer for many years and enjoyed reading.

Also surviving are sons, John Kennedy Jr. and wife, Catherine, Scranton; and Thomas Kennedy and wife, Susan, Sandy Hook, Va.; and grandsons, Kyle and Shane.

Due to the healthcare crisis, graveside services in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to St. Ann's Basilica, 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.

Arrangements are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -