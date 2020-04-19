|
|
|
Kevin O'Hora of the East Mountain section of Scranton passed away at home Friday, April 17, 2020, after a courageous, eight-year battle against cancer. His wife of 50 years is the former Christina Coleman.
Born in Scranton on Jan. 15, 1951, he was the son of the late Walter and Betty "Fetzer" O'Hora.
He was a 1969 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He also attended Lackawanna Junior College. He was a Vietnam-era veteran of the United States Air Force. Before his illness, he was self-employed as an auto body repair and restoration technician. After retirement, he spent several years caring for his granddaughters. Most recently, he worked part time transporting special needs children.
In addition to his wife, Chris, he is survived by his daughter, Erin Walsh, Henniker, N.H., her husband, Shawn, and their daughters, Phoebe, Daphne and Lillie; a son, Matthew O'Hora, Moosic, his wife, Erin, and their daughters, Elisabeth, Kathryn and Madelyn; a sister, Karen Cimino and husband, Joe, Moscow; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail and Herb Trapper, Marybeth and John Bohn, and Eugenia and Patrick Sullivan; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Geoff, Tom and Stephen O'Hora.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2020