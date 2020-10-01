Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Services have been scheduled for John "Kuch" Kuchinski, 58, a lifelong resident of Moosic, who died Sunday afternoon at home.

A memorial Mass will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Avoca, to be celebrated by the Rev. Phil Sladicka, pastor. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until Mass at the church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.


