John L. Sherman, 85, of the Hill Section of Scranton, died Wednesday at Moses Taylor Hospital. His wife of 66 years is the former Genevieve Otkowski.
Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late John Sherman Sr. and Elba Williams Sherman. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish.
John started working in the fabric industry at the age of 16 and founded Sew Smart Fabrics in 1963.
A generous man, hardworking and industrious, John proudly operated his wholesale and retail business for 56 years. He enjoyed football and any sport in which his children and grandchildren were involved.
A deeply devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John will be greatly missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.
He is also survived by his six children, Debra Ann Sherman, Scranton; Christine Lynch and husband, Michael, Spring Brook Twp.; Kathie Peterson and husband, Karl, Centerville, Mass.; John L. Sherman III and wife, Theresa, Burlington, Mass.; Kevin Sherman and wife, Kavita, Cleveland, Ohio; and Diane Heffron and husband, Robert, Ransom Twp.; 10 grandchildren, Jason, René, Kristen, Conor, Matthew, Jacob, Logan and Samuel; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Nicole, October, Jaxon and Leah; his siblings, Margaret Kelminski, Buffalo, N.Y.; Robert Sherman, Florida; Francis Sherman, California; and Kenneth Sherman, Madison Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Kelminski.
The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., celebrated by the Rev. Joseph F. Sica, followed by interment at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. The family requests those attending the Mass to proceed directly to the church.
Memorial contributions in John's honor may be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 16, 2019