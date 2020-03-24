Home

John Lasichak

John Lasichak Obituary
John fell asleep in the Lord Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, with his son John by his side.

Born in Jermyn, he was the son of the late John and Anna Chup Lasichak. His wife was the former Marianne Alex, who passed away on Aug. 1, 1996. He was a graduate of Jermyn High School.

He received his higher education though the United States Air Force. Before his retirement, he was employed as an engineer at Hewlett Packard, Rockaway, N.J. He was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Jermyn.

Surviving are two sisters, Ruthann and Joan, both of Jermyn; two sons, John Edward, of Jermyn; and Michael and his wife, Maria, of Easton, Pa.; a daughter, Wendy Ann Galtieri and her husband, Giovanni, of Elmwood Park, N.J.; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild; other relatives and friends.

Due to the circumstances surrounding our community and keeping everyone's health in mind, the funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral services are under the direction and care of the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Tikhon's Century Association, P.O. Box 130, South Canaan, PA 18459-0130; this organization benefits those entering the holy priesthood at the Seminary of St. Tikhon's; or to the donor's choice of their favorite charity.

The family wishes to thank all the excellent doctors, nurses, CNAs and home health care staff of Geisinger, Wayne Woodlands Manor and Allied Skilled Health who touched our lives over the past few years and gave our father and brother stellar health care and extended their personal level of assistance, love and support during trying times. God Bless you all. Thank you.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2020
