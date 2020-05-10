|
John Louis Elko, 41, of Carbondale, died on April 27.
Born Nov. 27, 1978, in Carbondale, John grew up on the Malinchak family farm where he, his sister and cousins enjoyed the lakes, nature and all their misadventures, especially watching their grandpa's planes buzzing around. John loved tools and was a mechanical genius who could repair anything. He was the one to call when no one else could get any sort of vehicle running. He was kind, generous and a man of humility who could offer tons of wisdom in one sentence. John longed for peace on Earth and was a quiet helper to those down or alone. A 1997 graduate of Lakeland High School, he received multiple National Geographic awards.
John struggled with cardiac issues from infancy and now, the Lord saw it fit to bring him home to heavenly rest. John's greatest gift to his family is his precious son, the only child he leaves behind.
He is survived by his son, John Michael Elko of Carbondale; loving parents, John C. and Cindy Malinchak Elko of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two nieces, Hayley Bilko and Lyla Griffin of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; uncles and aunts, Louis and Susan Malinchak and Jacqueline and John Sokoloski; and two cousins, Louis James Malinchak and Samantha Sokoloski.
He was preceded in death by his sidekick and beautiful sister, Ashley Griffin; and grandparents, Louis and Carol Byrnes Malinchak and John and Dorothy Sweder Elko.
Following the current health restrictions, a celebration of John's life will be held in July at the Greenfield Twp. Fire Hall. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Arrangements were entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020