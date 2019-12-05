|
John M. Berry, Vandling, died Tuesday afternoon at home. He was the husband of the former Patricia Bensley.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late John "Jack" and Joya Leonard Berry, he attended and graduated from St. Rose High School. He also attended the University of Scranton and earned an associate degree in business from Lackawanna College. He enjoyed horseshoes, basketball, bowling, fishing, golf and dancing. John attained the rank of Eagle Scout in the BSA. He recently retired from Lockheed Martin, where he was an industrial electrician for 38 years.
Also surviving are sons, Ryan and wife, Renee', Dickson City; Kelly and wife, Ashlee, Harveys Lake; and Shawn, Archbald; three grandchildren, Joseph, Ayla and Adam Berry; brothers, Leonard and wife, Gerrie, Vandling; Joseph and wife, Kathy, Archbald; and Eugene and wife, Nancy, Taylor; sisters, Nancy Shumski and husband, Walter, Carbondale; and Louise Cipriani and husband, Gerry, Pittsburgh; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his first wife, Christine Kelly Berry, Archbald.
The funeral with Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at noon in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 419 Church St., Archbald. Interment will be private.
Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. To leave a condolence or for directions, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 5, 2019