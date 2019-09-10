|
John "Jack" M. Calpin, 80, a longtime Scranton resident, died Sunday morning at Gino Merli Veterans Center. He is survived by his loving wife, best friend and caregiver, Marie Pecor Calpin. The couple celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on July 3.
Born Sept. 3, 1939, and raised in West Scranton, Jack was the son of the late Michael and Grace Lyons Calpin. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, class of 1958, before proudly serving in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, being honorably discharged in 1966. For over 20 years he worked in medical supply deliveries for Dailey Resources of Dunmore. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Parish.
He was a proud Irishman who was a longtime fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. His Irish wit was enough to make anyone laugh and he possessed a personality sure to light up the room. Jack will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is also survived by his siblings, Jerry Calpin and Eleanor Gallagher, both of Scranton; and Jean Kramer, of Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
Two brothers, twins Michael J. Calpin and Francis Calpin; and a brother-in-law, Ernie Kramer, also preceded him in death.
His wife wishes to thank the entire staff of Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for four years of tremendous care, compassion and genuine love. She will be forever grateful to them.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to either Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 or to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 10, 2019