John M. Levchak, 61, passed away Nov. 5, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Denise M. (Kennedy) Levchak and they celebrated 32 years of marriage.
Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late George A. and Anne M. (Kowalick) Levchak. John was employed as an inspector at Bursich & Associates Engineering, Pottstown. He was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Allentown, member and past president of the Upper Woods Hunting Club, member and past Grand Knight of St. Paul's Knights of Columbus - Council 10927, and past president of St. Paul's Sports Association.
Also surviving are son, Dominick Levchak; daughter, Justine Levchak; brother, Michael Levchak and his wife, Nancy; sisters, Georgette McAndrew and her husband, Tony; Mary Ellen Nusbaum and her husband, Howard; and Anne Swartz and her husband, Ken; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 920 S. Second St., Allentown. Calling hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th and Hamilton streets, Allentown. Burial will be private. www.BKRFH.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 7, 2019