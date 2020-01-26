|
|
John M. Martin of Lake Winola, formerly of Scranton, died peacefully at Allied Services Hospice Center surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 56 years was the late Patricia Murray Martin.
Born in Scranton, son of the late John and Elizabeth Higgins Martin, he was a member of St. Gregory's Church, Clarks Green. Jack was proud graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, class of 1954. After high school, Jack served in the United States Navy aboard the USS New Jersey and the USS Salem as a Russian translator. Following his military service, Jack earned a Bachelor of Science in management and a Master of Business in accounting from the University of Scranton.
Jack had more than 35 years experience in the housing and redevelopment authorities. He served as the first executive director of the Wyoming County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, where he developed and managed a total of eight senior citizen and family housing developments. Before that, he was employed as the controller for the Scranton Redevelopment Authority. He served as the vice chairman and Pennsylvania Association of Housing and Redevelopment Authorities Representative to the Pennsylvania League of Cities. Jack was a member of the board of trustees and secretary of the Eastern Association of Community Development and Redevelopment Associations. Mr. Martin was one of the five founders of the Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange. In addition, Jack operated a private tax consulting business for more than 40 years.
Jack served as a basketball coach at the former St. Ann's High School in West Scranton, winning the Northern Division Catholic League Championship in 1960. He was honored to serve as the youngest coach of the Catholic League Dream Team.
Mr. Martin served on the Scranton Preparatory Alumni Board of Governors, the St. Joseph's Center Foundation board and the advisory committee to the president of Keystone College. Jack represented his Irish heritage as a member of the executive board of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick for more than 40 years. Jack was recently inducted into the Pennsylvania Voters Hall of Fame for having consistently voted in every election for the past 50-plus years.
Jack was a man of strong faith and was devoted to his family. His 16 grandchildren were his treasure. One of his greatest joys was attending both their athletic and academic events. Above all, he was a humble man who never called attention to himself, personally or professionally. The family would like to thank his caretakers, Christina, LaVonne, Cindy, Karen, Jen and Julie as well as Hospice of Allied Services for the kindness and compassion they all showed to Jack and his family.
Also surviving are a son, attorney John M. Martin Jr., White Plains, N.Y.; five daughters, Sharon Pompey and husband, Matthew, Clarks Summit; Julie Williams and husband Art, with whom he recently resided at Lake Winola; Mary Ellen Balcomb and husband, Alan, Hershey; Kathleen Canavan and husband, attorney John, Hershey; and Erin Holcombe and husband, Chris, Danville; 16 grandchildren, Timothy, Kathleen, Daniel and Ryan Martin; Matthew, Kelly and Tyler Pompey; Christopher Williams; Shawn, Zachary and Allison Balcomb; Clare Canavan; and Colin, Paige, Shane and Gavin Holcombe; a sister, Ann Marie Regan; three brothers, Frank, Bethlehem; and James and Kevin, Scranton; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Gregory's Church, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John Lapera. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Gregory's Church. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020