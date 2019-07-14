John M. Moxen, M.D., passed away in the presence of his loving family at Geisinger Medical Center's Hospital for Advanced Medicine, on July 11, 2019, at the age of 64.



Born Nov. 8, 1954, in Scranton, Pa., to John and Evelyn Ellard Moxen, John was a physician, husband, father, grandfather, brother and follower of Christ. He resided in Clarks Summit, Pa., with his wife, Brenda, of 35 years. He was an all-state diver at Scranton Central High School class of 1972. He was a 1976 graduate of the University of Scranton and a 1981 graduate of Georgetown University's School of Medicine. He went on to complete a fellowship in interventional radiology from Hahnemann in Philadelphia. After practicing radiology in Scranton for 11 years, he moved with his family to Central Florida for seven years before returning home to live out his remaining years. John loved playing tennis with friends, golf with his sons and spending time at Disney World with his daughter. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.



Surviving are his wife, Brenda; son, John and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Adelynne, Brielle, Colin and Demitria; son, Paul and wife, Christina; grandson, P.J.; daughter, Elizabeth; sister, Sandra Albright and husband, Richard; and several nieces and nephews.



He will be laid to rest at Abington Hills Cemetery, in South Abington Twp., Pa.



Funeral services will take place at the Green Ridge Assembly of God Church, 825 Green Ridge St. in Scranton on Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow.



Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, July 16, in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, from 5 to 7 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to the Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton, PA 18509.



Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019