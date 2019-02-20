Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. O'Connor. View Sign

John M. O'Connor, 72, of Peckville, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Johnny was the first born son of the late Jack and Christine Williams O'Con­nor, spending the first eight years of his life in Jessup before moving to Peckville. He was a member of Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup, and a graduate of Blakely High School class of 1964. He was a vital part of the 1963 Championship Bears team. He attended Lackawanna College. John served in the United States Air Force and among other medals, received the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star. He was a lifetime member of Shopa-Davey VFW Post 6082 and the A. Pierson Hurd American Legion 236, both of Peckville. John worked for PennDOT, then Goex black powder manufacturing in Moosic and before retirement worked for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Big John was a true gentleman, known for his hospitality, kindness and love of life. His nieces and nephew were the apples of his eye, and they adored him. He was a loving brother, cousin and friend who was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.



Surviving are a sister, Christine Jezuit and husband, Stan, Jessup; brother, Daniel O'Connor, Peckville; nieces, Tina and Jillian Jezuit, Jessup; nephew, D.J. O'Connor, Philadelphia; sister in law, Debra O'Connor, Archbald; and many cousins and friends.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville, with Mass at 10 in Queen of Angels Parish at St. Mic­hael's Church, Jessup. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Jenny's Kloset, P.O. Box 52, Archbald, PA 18403, the non-profit founded by his nieces to serve students in his beloved Valley View School District.





702 River St

Peckville , PA 18452

