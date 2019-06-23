Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Skeba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Skeba Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John M. Skeba Jr. Obituary
John M. Skeba Jr., 64, Archbald, formerly of Jessup, died unexpectedly Monday at home.

Born in Jessup, the son of Lillian Skeba, of Jessup, and the late John Skeba Sr., he was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and attended Keystone College. He was employed as a chef at several area restaurants. He was a member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup. He was a Boy Scout who attained the rank of Eagle Scout.

He was a kind and caring son and nephew who enjoyed his many friendships and lived life to the fullest.

Surviving, besides his mother, are a sister, Mary Ann DePasquale and husband, Anthony, Mineral Springs; and nephews, Dominic and wife, Amanda; and Michael and wife, Caristy, Scotland; nieces, Maura, Cecelia and Sophie; and a nephew, Owen; also an uncle, Joseph Berkanich, Jessup.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marietta and Nancy.

The funeral will be held Thursday with services at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Friends may call one hour before service at the church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.

For online condolences, go to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.