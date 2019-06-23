John M. Skeba Jr., 64, Archbald, formerly of Jessup, died unexpectedly Monday at home.



Born in Jessup, the son of Lillian Skeba, of Jessup, and the late John Skeba Sr., he was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and attended Keystone College. He was employed as a chef at several area restaurants. He was a member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup. He was a Boy Scout who attained the rank of Eagle Scout.



He was a kind and caring son and nephew who enjoyed his many friendships and lived life to the fullest.



Surviving, besides his mother, are a sister, Mary Ann DePasquale and husband, Anthony, Mineral Springs; and nephews, Dominic and wife, Amanda; and Michael and wife, Caristy, Scotland; nieces, Maura, Cecelia and Sophie; and a nephew, Owen; also an uncle, Joseph Berkanich, Jessup.



He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marietta and Nancy.



The funeral will be held Thursday with services at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



Friends may call one hour before service at the church.



Arrangements are under the care of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.



