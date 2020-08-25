Home

John (Jack) Mackowski

John (Jack) Mackowski Obituary

John (Jack) Mackowski, 69, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday. Born on Sept. 14, 1950, he was the son of the late John and Irene Mackowski and was a 1968 graduate of Old Forge High School. He was married on June 2, 1973, to Joan Marie Publik and they recently celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary.

Jack is survived by his wife, Joan; two sons, John (Jack) and his wife, Stephanie; Brian and his wife, Jennifer; a daughter, Lori; his beloved grandchildren, Emily Rose, Jenai Marie and Laura Ann Mackowski; three brothers, Norman, Daniel and David; two nieces, Kelli and Danielle; and a nephew, Jerry.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerome; a sister, Henrietta; and a nephew, Paul.

Simply put, Jack worked hard all his life. He started when he was about 8 years old (delivering newspapers) and never stopped. He was a union carpenter (Local #445) and worked for the same construction company, Raymond & Son, for 45 years. Not too many people can make such a claim. Whether it was working construction, taking care of St. Nick's church or working on the house of families and friends, he kept going. He would wake up every morning at 4:30 a.m., make breakfast for his children before school and off he went. Even when he retired with two bad knees, severe arthritis throughout his back and a whole lot of other aches and pains, Jack continued to work every day. Maybe a bit slower, but he still worked. He was as tough as nails. On Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 4:22 p.m., it was time, Jack took a break.

Family and friends are invited to attend Jack's Divine Liturgy on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestack. Interment will be private in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. There will no public calling hours.

Arrangements by the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


