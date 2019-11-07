|
John "Jackie" Mancuso, 93, died Monday at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. His wife is Joan Granahan Mancuso. They were married for 66 years.
A lifelong resident of Archbald, John was the son of the late John and Rose Cerene Mancuso. He was a United States Army veteran. He was retired from Suckle Electronics in Scranton and was a member of Christ the King Parish. He loved Penn State football and Sunday meals with his family. He had a bright personality and an unparalleled ability to make everyone around him laugh.
Jackie will always be loved and fondly remembered by four daughters: Deborah Lockhart and husband, Charles, Fredericksburg, Va.; Julie Gilpatrick and husband, Jerry, Peckville; Fran Lund and husband, Mike, Pittsburgh; and Cheryl Kato McVicar, Archbald.
Also surviving are two sisters, Frances Consagra, Mayfield; and Betty Livsey, Archbald; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Angelo, Joseph, Anthony, Frank, Thomas, Louis and Robert; and five sisters, Anna Petrosky, Mary Yurgovsky, Rose Pullman, Violet Guman and Theresa Pilch.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Inurnment will be in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Donations may be made to Allied Hospice, Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 7, 2019