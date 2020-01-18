Home

Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
John Marcinkevich


1946 - 2020
John Marcinkevich Obituary
John Marcinkevich, 73, a 44-year resident of Pasadena, Md., died Thursday at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Mr. Marcinkevich was born on Sept. 16, 1946, in Scranton, Pa., to the late Anthony and Mary Marcinkevich. He served honorably in the United States Navy and worked as a welder for the United States Coast Guard for more than 25 years.

In his spare time, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the slot machines, cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, watching his grandchildren play baseball and spending time with his family.

Mr. Marcinkevich was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Linda W. Marcinkevich.

He is survived by his son, John A. Marcinkevich; daughters, Tammy L. Davis (Kevin) and Linda M. DiClementi (John); brothers, George and Bobby Marcinkevich; sister, Maryann Rist; and 10 grandchildren.

Friends and family may visit Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.

For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 18, 2020
