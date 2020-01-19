Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
237 William St
Pittston, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
237 William St
Pittston, PA
John Martin O'Boyle Obituary
John Martin O'Boyle of Dupont passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Allied Services at Meade Street, formerly Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 25, 1939, in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Annabelle Mahon O'Boyle.

He graduated from Scranton High School and had worked at Harper and Row Publishing Co. for more than 30 years.

John was well-known as an Elvis fan and was always surrounded by his Elvis photos and items. He loved going to activities, being called "Captain Jack" and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was recently celebrated for his 80th birthday surrounded by his family at an Elvis-themed party.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Iannuzzo O'Boyle; sons, Dr. Louis O'Boyle and wife, Autumn; and Joseph O'Boyle and wife, Christine; daughters, Linda O'Boyle Zaneski and husband, Stanley; and Dr. Amy O'Boyle Neal and husband, Dr. Michael Neal; 10 grandchildren; sister, Clare Rouse, Cincinnati, Ohio; nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff at Allied Services, Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre, especially Kenny Chamberlain, for their kind and compassionate care of John over the last 18 months.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call Monday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit Mr. O'Boyle's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020
