John Michael Stanilka Jr., Scranton, died Thursday morning after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. His wife is the former Marlene Rubay. The couple had been married 18 years.
Born in Scranton, son of the late John Sr. and Jennie Sacco Stanilka, he was a member of St. Paul's Church and was educated in Scranton public schools, graduating from Scranton Technical High School in 1969. Before retirement, he was employed by the University of Scranton as supervisor of facilities operations, where he was a member of the Pro Deo Et Universitate for being employed there more than 20 years.
John had a wealth of music knowledge and was a consummate storyteller, always getting laughs for his many stories. He enjoyed fishing with his fishing partner and late son, Mikey, who was the apple of his eye. His family was very important to him, especially his granddaughters who lovingly called him "Papa Nilka."
He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are his children, George Morgan and wife, Mary Ann, Clarks Summit; and Melissa Lechleitner and husband, Chad, Scranton; grandchildren, Morgan and Brooke Fetsock, and Caroline and Julia Morgan; aunts, Jennie Stanilka and Angela Sacco; and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his son, John Michael Stanilka III.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all of John's doctors and medical staff, especially Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Paul Szymonski for their compassion and excellent care.
The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Clare's Church, North Washington Avenue. Interment is private in Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 16, 2019