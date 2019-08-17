Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-3660
Resources
More Obituaries for John set
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael Stanilka services set Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Michael Stanilka services set Jr. Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for John Michael Stanilka Jr., Scranton, who died Thursday morning after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Clare's Church, North Washington Avenue. Interment is private in Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now