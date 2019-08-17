|
Funeral services have been scheduled for John Michael Stanilka Jr., Scranton, who died Thursday morning after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Clare's Church, North Washington Avenue. Interment is private in Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 17, 2019